As we skip rather jauntily into 2025 it’s hard to believe that yet another year has well and truly been stashed beneath our Balearic belts. The reindeers have long since pranced off our rooftops. Santa has legged it back to Lapland. And Father Time has reaped another harvest at our expense, leaving us with a new and hopefully brighter future to look forward to, as we eagerly await the latest opportunities of fulfilling 2025’s hopes and aspirations.
Ring in Something New...
In general, if you are thinking of giving a nod to any new year tradition with a ‘resolution’, at least try and make it halfway achievable or you’ll end up feeling a total failure even before you set out
Also in News
- Traveller registration system: If Mallorca's demands are not met, the Spanish Government will be taken to court
- The Balearics become 'Nomadland': Homelessness swallows the working class
- The EU threatens the future of Mallorca beach bars
- Ryanair under fire: Two days after aborted landing, passengers arrive in Palma
- Travel guide urges tourists to avoid Mallorca in 2025
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.