FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee Trump returns to the site of the July assassination attempt against him, in Butler

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks next to Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. president Donald Trump during a campaign rally, at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 5, 2024. | REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Jason MoorePalma 10/01/2025 09:43
TW
0

Does anyone remember the famous Hugh Grant speech to the U.S. President in Love Actually? “A friend who bullies us is no longer a friend. And since bullies only respond to strength, from now onward I will be prepared to be much stronger. And the President should be prepared for that.”

I wish a European/World leader would have the courage to echo these words to President-elect Donald Trump and his side-kick Elon Musk. Trump this week said he was interested in taking over Canada and Greenland (administered by close ally Denmark) and called on Europe to pay for their defence otherwise he would take action. Meanwhile, Musk has been busy tweeting away against European democracies. Would these two please try and fix the United States before getting involved in issues away from their borders?

The last time I looked the USA had a fair number of problems which were in need of some urgent attention. No-one likes a bully and if Trump or Musk think that by throwing their weight around they will get results, they are very much mistaken. Like most Britons I believe in the so-called Special Relationship between Britain and the U.S. but it is not a relationship at any cost. Britain has stood “alone” before and it may have to do it again.