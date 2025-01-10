Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks next to Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. president Donald Trump during a campaign rally, at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 5, 2024. | REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
Palma 10/01/2025 09:43
Does anyone remember the famous Hugh Grant speech to the U.S. President in Love Actually? “A friend who bullies us is no longer a friend. And since bullies only respond to strength, from now onward I will be prepared to be much stronger. And the President should be prepared for that.”
