Mallorca is facing a skilled labor shortage as high living costs, low wages, and post-Brexit challenges make it harder to attract professionals and sustain businesses.
10/01/2025 09:48
A split in Spain’s left-wing coalition government over a plan to implement a shorter working week with the same pay has broken out, but the private sector, in particular the tourist industry and the long chain of businesses linked to it, has also expressed its reservations. To be blunt, in a location which depends desperately on a near all-year 24/7 industry like tourism, how can shorter working weeks work?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.