Over the next few weeks we will discover what the government’s sustainability pact has been all about. Entities critical of the pact’s processes have unfortunately walked away. As they speak for ‘civil society’, environmental protection and residents’ rights, a fear may be that conclusions of the pact’s twelve working parties will be too geared towards business interests. A perceived bias towards business has indeed been a reason for dissatisfaction.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.