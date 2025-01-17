The 90-day rule, implemented after Brexit, is severely impacting the British community in the Balearics. | Gemma Andreu
Palma 17/01/2025 09:27Updated at 11:25
Is it me, or do you get the impression that Brits are rather being kicked around in Spain? Firstly, there is the controversial property tax which really only affects Britons on a big scale. Secondly, there is the perception (by some) that British tourists are badly behaved and not really wanted. Thirdly, the 90 day rule which means that non-resident Britons can only stay a maximum of 180 days a year in Spain in two batches of 90 days.
Get yourself registered as a resident, pay some tax in Spain for some of the services you use here and bingo, the 90 day rule disappears as does the property tax. With regards to point 2, just prove your neighbours’ preconceptions wrong!