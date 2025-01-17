Straight after all the Christmas celebrations and endless fiestas, most people are on the wagon. Dry January, Veganuary, gym memberships, and let’s face it, most are possibly a bit barren in the old bank account. However… if, like me, you’re not a fan of following the trends, plus you’re not a lover of crowds and chaos, January is the best month to get out and visit the island and enjoy the culture and restaurants.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.