The Brexit vote was a close run result and was quite a while ago now but it feels like the EU, and from where I see it in Spain, Brussels and co. are not going to let it drop. The ramifications and the fallout have been negative, like it or not, and it appears to be dragging on and getting worse.
Britons, UK residents, are being treated like second-class citizens and life has become rather complicated, costly and in certain situation unpleasant. I know of cases in Mallorca, not to mention on the mainland, where legal residents have either lost or been refused employment on the back of Brexit small print which once upon a time was never read or paid any attention to.
Over the past week, two more spanners have been thrown in the works, Golden Visa and potential property buyer restrictions. I will not bang on but would simply like to know why. I am encouraged to see that the UK has reviving and improving links with the EU on the table.
Everyone would be a winner, especially economically, but there are certain characters, such as Kermit the Frog Farage, who will not let Brexit go. It’s time to face facts, it has not worked, it certainly has not been followed through and acted on, so call it a day and once and for all drop it.
Brexit, and the entire rat's tail of problems it carries, is entirely self inflicted. Nobody is punishing Brits over Brexit except those, who cannot admit that it's a sh!tshow to be dropped. Just admit the fault, correct it, and the whole self-flagellation ends.