Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. | Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Palma 24/01/2025 09:34
I watched President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech on Monday and I felt depressed and rather sad. It was not the content which ruined my mood but the ambition and aspirations of the speech delivered in that typical Trump way. I didn’t agree with most of what the President had to say but you have to admire his ambition and the way he wants to move the U.S. forward attracting new investment and creating now jobs.
1 comment
I couldn't agree more. But too many fear him. And for some good reasons, but those reasons are woefully short-sighted. Look at the US economy. Up until now, it's been humming along miraculously well (despite trump's assertions that it's the worst since the great depression). US GDP is growing rather astronomically, however, US debt is at an all time high, and growing rapidly. Today, according to many respectable analysts, $1 of US GDP growth costs roughly $2 in government debt. Seasoned economists are beginning to sound warning signals. It's simply mathematically unsustainable. Technically, the US is already in a bubble. Yet, to make it even worse, Trump's economic approach is further pumping that bubble with policy that simply generates money from money. Not productivity, but memes. For example, crypto. It has no intrinsic value other than pumping money into it to increase its value. Another is the overvaluation of stocks, particularly in the tech sector, where many actually aren't generating revenues sufficient to justify the stock value. It's all speculation. Traders and the firms themselves literally making billions out of thin air. How much did musk's wealth increase in the past few months? Hundreds of billions. Trump gained what, 8 billion from his crypto currency? Even Melania gained a few billion from her new crypto. All out of thin air. The alarms being sounded are largely being ignored over the euphoria of making such astronomical gains. It's not unlike the 2008 debt crisis. But this time, it's different. It's many trillions, not billions, and investors from the stagnating economies, particularly Europe, have become heavily vested in the US, for obvious reasons. And the euphoria keeps them there, for obvious reasons. So, as one economist puts it, "the mother of all bubbles" is going to eventually pop, and when it does, 2008 will seem like a fender scrape. (Google it). And what will happen to Trump? He'll no doubt blame it on democrats or illegal aliens from the planet xetox, but he was clearly in charge at the time, and everybody can see that. So, Europe definitely needs to become much less vested in the US, and much more invested at home. It's actually the only way out. But politicians need to quit fearing trump, investors need to wake up from the euphoria, and take action. It's existential, really. And Europe could end up winning big. Or at least not losing as badly.