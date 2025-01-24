Inauguration ceremony for Trump's second presidential term

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. | Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Jason MoorePalma 24/01/2025 09:34
I watched President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech on Monday and I felt depressed and rather sad. It was not the content which ruined my mood but the ambition and aspirations of the speech delivered in that typical Trump way. I didn’t agree with most of what the President had to say but you have to admire his ambition and the way he wants to move the U.S. forward attracting new investment and creating now jobs.

Meanwhile, in Europe we get the same old empty speeches, promising little and no ambition and no drive. Can you imagine if British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer came out promising to put the Great back into Britain and pledging to tackle many of the country’s ills? The majority would dismiss his speech and a small minority on the right would say that he never thought that Britain was a great in the first place! If Europe, and I don’t mean that failing organisation called the European Union, is to survive, then it must find its ambition and drive again. New ideas, new proposals.

There are tough times ahead for Europe with Trump in the White House. Our leaders should come out fighting with new economic plans and ambition. At the moment they just looked shell-shocked that they didn’t get an invitation to the big Trump party.