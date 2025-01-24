Image of the exteriors and the former reception area of the squatted apartments in Cala d'Or. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Palma 24/01/2025 09:34
In modern society, unless total anarchy reigns supreme, it is never acceptable to take something which doesn’t belong to you, including usurping another person’s premises – aka squatting.
Squatters were once genuinely homeless people, sadly caught up in the throes of impoverished circumstances with no other choice open to them other than breaking into empty properties seeking a roof over their heads!
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
The whole thing needs reviewed. From " it was open " or " i have been here for 1 month" to police and courts shying away from obvious criminals' intent. Government failures need prioritised and a bit like finances, homelessness needs to be addressed. A bit like the UK, views aside, where money is in short supply for the national health but given out in forgien aide or fund illegal immigration, Spain needs to find money to help. 10 billion forgiven to Catolonia could have kicked start a nice national housing programme for those needing rented accommodation.