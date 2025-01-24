Image of the exteriors and the former reception area of the squatted apartments in Cala d'Or

Image of the exteriors and the former reception area of the squatted apartments in Cala d'Or. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Peter CloverPalma 24/01/2025 09:34
TW
1

In modern society, unless total anarchy reigns supreme, it is never acceptable to take something which doesn’t belong to you, including usurping another person’s premises – aka squatting.
Squatters were once genuinely homeless people, sadly caught up in the throes of impoverished circumstances with no other choice open to them other than breaking into empty properties seeking a roof over their heads!

This profile still exists, yet these days the circumstances which seem to be driving people to illegally occupy a vacant building vary from self-elected drop outs and drug abusers to opportunists fronting organised crime; real-estate mafia who take over empty houses and hotels, then illegally rent out rooms to equally questionable undesirables. And all under the watchful eyes of the police! Children are often shamefully included in these organised squats, as when minors are involved it becomes extremely difficult to evict from the premises.

Of course, professional extortionists are well aware of every facet, legal twist and loophole within the law surrounding ‘squatter’s rights’, which actually supports squatters over legitimate owners of private properties which have been hijacked.

With the current housing problem a major topic, along with the well commented ‘rent rise’ issues which are forcing people out of their homes, some might say that those with spare and multiple properties, solely for hire during Mallorca’s summer season, are contributing to the housing fiasco, and therefore fair game for squatters as some form of Karma for their greed. Yet whichever way you look at it, taking something which doesn’t belong to you is never the right thing to do! OK, it might make a short-term statement and draw attention to the lack of affordable housing. But when squatting is used as a business tool by unsavoury racketeers then I believe it’s time the government took back control and change content within this ludicrous law which gives squatters more rights than legitimate tax paying public.

It’s reported that some squatters demand large sums of money before moving out, which signals an obvious agenda! Yes, the truly homeless undoubtedly need both help and support. They deserve legitimate rights. But surely so do property owners whatever their financial status.