The Balearic Government presents an investment of 1.12 billion in sustainability at Fitur. | E.C.
Responsible tourism is not the same thing as sustainable tourism. A true statement, but one shrouded in the mysteries that are the making of their respective proselytizers. They are different, but what do they mean? So much attention is afforded to both, this being the reality of a 21st-century tourism that can seem divorced from an innocent past when tourism was just tourism. By definition, it can appear, a Mallorca holidaymaker of yesteryear was neither responsible nor sustainable, an observation to which veterans may take umbrage. They were responsible (they acted responsibly), but no, they weren’t sustainable because they had never heard of the word. A couple of generations’ worth of tourists are castigated by current-day jargon.
