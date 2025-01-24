Trying to put restrictions on foreign investment does not make much sense. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma24/01/2025 10:57
No sooner has another record tourism year come to a close for Spain, the central government has decided to target the non-European real estate sector, while the Spanish airport authority Aena, despite years of warning, is now locked in a war of words with Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline and which dominates the Spanish domestic market, over taxes and operating fees.
1 comment
Ryanair withdrew their flights to Newquay for the same reason. The airport suddenly changed every passenger £5 (this about 20 years ago). Ryanair cancelled their flights to Newquay when that happened.