Trying to put restrictions on foreign investment does not make much sense.

Humphrey CarterPalma24/01/2025 10:57
No sooner has another record tourism year come to a close for Spain, the central government has decided to target the non-European real estate sector, while the Spanish airport authority Aena, despite years of warning, is now locked in a war of words with Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline and which dominates the Spanish domestic market, over taxes and operating fees.

As a result, the airline has reduced services to Spain, having already grounded operations in and out of Germany for similar reasons. There are regions like the Balearics which has been bending over backwards to find the right balance between sustainable tourism and a flourishing industry.

The anti-mass tourism protests did not help but they were aimed more at government policy over housing, working conditions and wages, not directly at tourists. However, a few people did get carried away with some extremely offensive graffiti which did not go unnoticed by the global media.

But Spain, or rather Madrid, wants its cake and eat it. In the same week it has victimised non-Europeans, it has also been locked in talks in Madrid and London about having a greater stake in the UK’s power and rail industries. I think until Madrid eases its negative rhetoric, I’d tell them to get stuffed.