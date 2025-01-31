The labour laws have made it increasingly difficult for staff to earn more cash. | LUIS TEJIDO
Palma 31/01/2025 09:22
If you believe the International Monetary Fund and the Spanish government then Spain is enjoying an economic miracle and is the rising star of the European Union. The Spanish economy is out-performing the rest of Europe. But I don’t agree and in my humble opinion Spain has got economic problems which somehow are being shielded. The much mentioned lack of housing is one of the biggest problems, with high rents eating into people’s salaries.
