Palma 31/01/2025
The airport in Palma is a significant place for all residents of Mallorca. In the course of a lifetime of residency this place is known to us all. Sometimes the actual building and its facilities are of interest to us. Especially now when the walk from landed aircraft to the baggage collection can take an age. This is currently because major renovations are taking place which will make it a futuristic airport to be proud of. At the moment it’s a disaster zone for all those with even the smallest of mobility issues.
Winter arrivals are not experiencing the airport at its best. The kindest act for the winter of 2025 would have been for the airport to give a ‘shout out’ to all slow walkers to use the mobility service. This has to be booked when you reserve your flight but please go ahead. The expectation of the walk through the terminal is unreasonable and causes distress.

I did this journey myself last weekend and helped a number of elderly people who were absolutely overwhelmed by the length of the walk. The staff, when alerted, provided wheelchairs, but the system was a shambles. In addition there were grumpy people in the queue for Passport Control. Did you know that two weeks ago a directive was given, which means that residents with British Passports and a TIE card could no longer go through Passport Control as a European. The queue for the ‘one’ Passport Control Officer took at least 40 minutes to reach the front of the queue. Many TIE holders were incensed as legal residents and taxpayers in Mallorca they expected to be treated differently. ‘Rules are Rules’ they were all told.

The winter of unreasonable discontent is how Palma Airport is being talked about right now. Why would you encourage winter tourism? Passport queues, long walks, and a total exit time from Plane to taxi of 90 minutes, is now commonplace.

My advice to all is to book assistance, save yourself the stress of Palma Airport creaking under its refurbishment works.