The airport in Palma is a significant place for all residents of Mallorca. In the course of a lifetime of residency this place is known to us all. Sometimes the actual building and its facilities are of interest to us. Especially now when the walk from landed aircraft to the baggage collection can take an age. This is currently because major renovations are taking place which will make it a futuristic airport to be proud of. At the moment it’s a disaster zone for all those with even the smallest of mobility issues.
Winter arrivals are not experiencing the airport at its best. The kindest act for the winter of 2025 would have been for the airport to give a ‘shout out’ to all slow walkers to use the mobility service. This has to be booked when you reserve your flight but please go ahead. The expectation of the walk through the terminal is unreasonable and causes distress.
Palma airport needs to look after its customers…
A winter of discontent at Palma Airport has brought travel delays to the forefront
