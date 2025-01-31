Two boats carrying fifty people made the short crossing from the Andratx coast to the island of Dragonera. | TOMEU VERGER
7-7-77. The seventh of July 1977 is a day that will never be forgotten. Two boats carrying fifty people made the short crossing from the Andratx coast to the island of Dragonera. Their mission was to occupy the island. They did so for two weeks, the occupation coming to an end because they had basically been starved into giving up their protest. But the occupation was not a failure. The enormous media attention it received was to prove significant in saving Dragonera, which in 1974 had been sold to a company called Pamesa for some one hundred million pesetas. The purchase was on the understanding that half of the island would remain in its natural condition; the other half would be developed and would include a marina. The island’s area is slightly under three square kilometres, and the plan was in fact to involve the construction of four developments with capacity for some 4,000 people. Essentially, the whole of the island was to be built on.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.