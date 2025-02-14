Bulgarian and Spanish army special forces soldiers participate in a military drill, as part of NATO's Steadfast Dart 2025 exerci

For once I agree with President Donald Trump, Europe should pay more for its own defence. NATO, without the U.S. - bar a few exceptions - is like a Home Guard. Take Spain for instance. The golden rule in NATO is that all members should spend two percent of their GDP on defence (and that was before the Trump administration took office).

Spain spends about 1.6 percent. There is speculation that the U.S. administration is demanding that NATO members earmark up to five percent of their GDP for defence, (this is a similar percentage to what the U.S. spends). I sincerely doubt that any European nation will reach this percentage. According to some sources, Spain doesn’t spend too much on defence because of the “anti-military feeling”, a throwback to the Franco years. Well, if this is the case then perhaps Spain shouldn’t have joined a military alliance.

Trump is expected to reduce the number of troops and bases in Europe and the U.S. is not planning to supply any “boots on the ground” if a peacekeeping mission is mounted in Ukraine. Now, European leaders will attempt to fudge the issue but the message from the White House is clear; spend more or fight your own battles. The days of the 7th Cavalry arriving to save the day appear to be over.