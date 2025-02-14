Bulgarian and Spanish army special forces soldiers participate in a military drill, as part of NATO's Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, at Tsrantcha military training field. | Stoyan Nenov
Palma 14/02/2025 10:05
For once I agree with President Donald Trump, Europe should pay more for its own defence. NATO, without the U.S. - bar a few exceptions - is like a Home Guard. Take Spain for instance. The golden rule in NATO is that all members should spend two percent of their GDP on defence (and that was before the Trump administration took office).
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Morgan WilliamsEurope is already woke.
I suspect Trump would say "fight your own battles" regardless of how much Europe spends on defence. But it's true; Europe needs to stand on its own two feet. And relying on the US for anything these days is obviously rather foolish. In the end, Europe has every possibility of successfully competing (or even out-competing) the US. It's bigger, has far more potential for growth, and if it ever got its shit together, could very well emerge as the next beacon of democracy and stability. Especially as the US descends into isolationism and autocracy, with all of the consequences of that. There's a real opportunity there. Sleep or wake up.