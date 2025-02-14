A man walking his three dogs in Palma

A man walking his three dogs in Palma. | TERESA AYUGA

Neville James-DaviesPalma 14/02/2025 10:21
TW
0

What is this craze with dogs at this time? People seem to be getting more obsessed with cross-breeding and giving them daft combination names, others delight in dressing them up in bright coats and accessories simply to get people to look at them and then the owner, a type of ‘hey look at how cool I am with my dog’. Although the majority of dog owners here are sensible and respectful of other people, there are unfortunately those that still have that ‘I will do what I want to do’ attitude regardless of anyone else around them.

It still saddens me for example to see such a beautiful little reserve like La Gola in Puerto Pollensa, strewn with dog faeces on the paths and in the grass areas. Lazy people are obviously taking their dogs there knowing they won’t have to clear the mess up, and where are the police or the authorities, I have never seen anyone being fined for dog fouling.

Even sitting outside at cafes now can sometimes be a challenge, when someone turns up with a small yappy excuse for a dog and continue to allow it to bark all the time whilst the owner drinks their coffee. They may like to hear their dog but please keep in mind that the rest of us don’t. We have come for a sit down, to relax and watch the world go by not listen to this sort of annoying noise. And when I do ask them to control the dog it is like I’ve told the owner of a small child to be quiet not the dog.

People really take it to heart that they have been challenged over their selfish attitude and behaviour. Some people really need to get a dictionary and look up the word ‘respect’ and get a grip on reality.