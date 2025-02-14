What is this craze with dogs at this time? People seem to be getting more obsessed with cross-breeding and giving them daft combination names, others delight in dressing them up in bright coats and accessories simply to get people to look at them and then the owner, a type of ‘hey look at how cool I am with my dog’. Although the majority of dog owners here are sensible and respectful of other people, there are unfortunately those that still have that ‘I will do what I want to do’ attitude regardless of anyone else around them.
