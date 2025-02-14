There are some two million more tourists per annum than there were in 2017. | Ruiz Collado
In this column last week, you may have detected a certain weariness on my behalf with the government’s sustainability pact. So many months in the uniting and the falling apart, February 27 will come as a massive relief. That is S-Day, Sustainability Day, when the pact is meant to reveal all and President Prohens is due to present her proposals for addressing tourist overcrowding. Or at least I think this is the plan, easy as it has been to lose track because of the incessant statements as a long-drawn-out prelude to the wisdoms of the pact’s experts being issued as though they were the Ten Commandments; twelve in fact, as there are twelve pact working parties.
