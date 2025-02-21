US President Donald J. Trump addresses the Republican Governors Association meeting at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, USA, 20 February 2025. | SHAWN THEW / POOL
Palma 21/02/2025 09:42
I always consider myself a proud European. Proud of Europe, our history, our culture and our people. Europe is not the European Union, it is a fine continent (and islands) with fine people. This week I was both sad and angry at how the old continent is being pushed around by the new Donald Trump administration.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.