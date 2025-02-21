US President Donald J. Trump

US President Donald J. Trump addresses the Republican Governors Association meeting at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, USA, 20 February 2025. | SHAWN THEW / POOL

Jason MoorePalma 21/02/2025 09:42
TW
0

I always consider myself a proud European. Proud of Europe, our history, our culture and our people. Europe is not the European Union, it is a fine continent (and islands) with fine people. This week I was both sad and angry at how the old continent is being pushed around by the new Donald Trump administration.

First, we are lectured on free speech by the U.S. President, JD Vance (I think in Europe we have played a key role in ensuring free speech). Then we are told by Trump that despite a united effort on Ukraine, which has cost European nations billions, we would have nothing to do with the peace talks with Russia.

And finally we are told to spend more on defence because “Uncle Sam, was not a Sucker...” Would someone in Europe please tell Trump and company to take a run and jump and remind them of history.

And I would also like to remind them of that great speech (in a movie by Hugh Grant in Love Actually), I think it sums everything up. “ A friend who bullies us is no longer a friend. And since bullies only respond to strength, from now onward I will be prepared to be much stronger. And the President should be prepared for that. “ Fine words, I just wish that someone in Europe would say them and stand up for the old continent.