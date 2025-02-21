For decades, Mallorca has been synonymous with sun-drenched beaches, luxury resorts, and a booming tourism industry. But beneath the island’s postcard-perfect façade, a stark social crisis is unfolding – one that can no longer be ignored. Makeshift wooden shelters, tent encampments, and clusters of trailers are becoming an increasingly common sight across the island, exposing a deepening humanitarian emergency. Palma alone is now home to 37 such informal settlements, a staggering figure that reflects both the soaring cost of living and the growing number of residents who can no longer afford a place to call home.
Mallorca’s hidden crisis: rising poverty amid tourism boom
Wealth Gap: Luxury vs. homelessness
