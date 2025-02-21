To add to an unsatisfactory situation, we have all this business with tourists supposedly staying with friends and family. | Archives
Here’s a nice big number for you - 2.65 billion. In dollars, this was Airbnb’s net profit for 2024. With revenue having risen 12% to 11.10 billion, a 44.7% drop in net profit might strike one as unusual. But it isn’t when one takes account of, inter alia, shareholder dividend payments. And nor will Brian Chesky be losing any sleep when Airbnb sleepers, counted according to nights booked, were outpacing general growth in the travel industry. I mention Airbnb’s fabulous figures only as a spot of background and also because they are figures, subject to rigorous accounting and auditing procedures (one trusts), that are verifiable. Which is more than can be said for some of the company’s raw material.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.