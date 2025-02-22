The poster which the council has produced.

The poster which the council has produced.

Jason Moore22/02/2025 09:58
No-one could argue that the Meghan-logo debacle hasn´t helped put Porreras on the map and I am sure that the town will benefit from all the publicity. But Porreras didn´t ask to be thrust on to the international stage when Meghan Markle unveiled her new logo which is similar to the town´s historic coat of arms.

The council was initially furious (which is quite normal) but their anger has gone and now they have invited Meghan to visit the town and see the court of arms for herself. All very nice and very pleasant. They have even produced a poster (pictured) and a poem. I don´t think that anyone would argue, either, that the town has been wronged and full marks for Porreras for taking the whole thing so well.

Porreras coat of arms and Meghan´s logo.

Porreras: the sleepy Mallorcan town thrust into the international spotlight thanks to Meghan Markle

But not a word from Meghan. Not a sorry on social media, not even a thank you for the invitation. Not even a "how lovely your village looks." Silence from California.

The Porreras council have shown their manners and Meghan should follow their example. It is not a question of publicity or promotion. It is a question of manners. Living in California I am sure that you know how to say sorry in Spanish if you don´t then a simple perdon will suffice.

To be big on the world stage and to be big like you husband´s late grand mother, you have to be humble and well mannered. Porreras deserves an explanation and their five minutes of fame.

