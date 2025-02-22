No-one could argue that the Meghan-logo debacle hasn´t helped put Porreras on the map and I am sure that the town will benefit from all the publicity. But Porreras didn´t ask to be thrust on to the international stage when Meghan Markle unveiled her new logo which is similar to the town´s historic coat of arms.
Manners Meghan! Porreras deserves a reply
Not a word
If she responds to "Porreras", Tarragona may be rather surprised and confused.
Who cares.