Meghan has a huge support team so it’s strange that these clashes weren’t discovered earlier. | EFE
It seems that Meghan Markle has yet again managed to put her foot in it. This time, she and her marketing team have created a new logo to accompany a rebrand of her lifestyle website called, As Ever. Frankly, I’m not sure that’s such a clever name given how many wags will contrive to distort it, as I have done in my title. So, Meghan’s new logo of two hummingbirds flying next to a palm tree unfortunately closely resembles the ancient heraldic coat of arms of Porreres in Mallorca. The logo dates back to 1370 so in fairness, the small and picturesque town has every right to claim that they got there first. I do think the two logos are similar but not identical. However, it would be up to a copyright lawyer to decide whether there was any serious infringement. That’s not all. A fashion brand in the States is also unhappy with Meghan’s new business as it shares the same name ‘As ever.’ Two disasters in one fell swoop.
