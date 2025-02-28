The future of the expatriate community on the island may look different, but it still holds a promise of sun, sea, and a rich cultural world waiting to be explored. | EFE
Recent years have seen a noticeable shift, as the once-thriving UK community begins to unwind. One of the main reasons for the drop in numbers is the increasing cost of living. The dream of affordable Mediterranean living is fading, as local and international investors push real estate prices higher. The rising cost of living is another factor encouraging many UK incomers to rethink their long-term plans. The implications of Brexit have been particularly impactful for UK re-locators, who now face additional bureaucratic hurdles to maintain their residency status. This has seen many give up on their long-term plans and move on. Their next destination may not be a return to the UK but to other areas opening up with incentives galore to make the move easier. The dramatic shift towards Portugal, as the most welcoming relocation destination, is hard to beat.
