Several people are protesting against "Brexit" in front of the Parliament in London in this file photo from November 21, 2018. | EFE
Palma 28/02/2025 12:55
Do the Mallorcans really want us anymore? A question which has been posed to me on many occasions over the last few months by British residents. The simple answer is Yes but Brexit has made life more difficult for British residents and the Spanish government are not bending over backwards to help. Spain is sticking to the European Union line and is making no exceptions for the British.
