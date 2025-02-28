Several people are protesting against "Brexit" in front of the Parliament in London

Jason Moore 28/02/2025
Do the Mallorcans really want us anymore? A question which has been posed to me on many occasions over the last few months by British residents. The simple answer is Yes but Brexit has made life more difficult for British residents and the Spanish government are not bending over backwards to help. Spain is sticking to the European Union line and is making no exceptions for the British.

The 90-day rule is a classic example (for all non-EU residents) and the proposed tax on home sales to non-residents falls into the same category. No special treatment for the Brits. This is understandable but at the same time rather sad considering what Britain has contributed to Spain over the last 50 years. When you raise the issue with the Spanish their answer is usually “you voted for it (Brexit), now live with it”.

They are right of course. Brexit was not well received in Spain; stronger together is their motto. Also, the British community and investment (home sales, etc) have been in decline over the last decade. If the British had been buying homes and businesses in Spain like they did back in the 1980s and 1990s, then I suspect Spain would give us special treatment. But times have changed so we just have to lump it I am afraid...but the welcome is still warm.