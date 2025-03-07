Moment when the president of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, presented the process of transforming the region's tourism model during the opening day of the tourism fair in the German capital. | CAIB
Palma 07/03/2025 09:57
Perhaps I am missing the point but surely the message from the Balearic President, Marga Porhens, in Berlin was rather out of tone? Rather than thanking the millions of German tourists who come here every year, she said that the islands would continue to search for new markets so that they were not so reliant on Britain and German.
Perhaps I am missing the point but when the editor in chief mis-spells the name of the President of the Baleares in an article which thanks to modern technology is available worldwide is it not time for a review and retraining of staff in the matter of proof reading that which you have just written ? The possible missed point being a subtle word play on the efficiency of said President.