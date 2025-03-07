As much as I’m a massive fan of mobile phones, I have started to look at them as potentially dangerous weapons! Well, not the phones themselves, but the direct consequence of using them in certain situations, specifically when crossing the road! I have lost count of people who have randomly stepped off the pavement directly in-front of my car, with heads buried in their mobile phones. Eyes transfixed to their hypnotic screens they stride across the road, often launching themselves from zebra crossings without as much as a preliminary glance! Even the slamming of brakes or the screeching sound of tyres fails to distract from their all-consuming ‘texting’!
Mobile madness
With dazzling screens capturing our attention, it's easy to forget the world around us
