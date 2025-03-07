Visitors walk towards an entrance of the International Travel Trade Show 2025 (ITB) in Berlin. | CLEMENS BILAN
Mallorca's tourism has been in Berlin, the key themes well-flagged up before it turned up at the ITB fair. Responsible tourism. Tick. Resident-tourist coexistence. Tick. Culture and gastronomy. Double tick. Promotional music to the ears of Mallorca’s premier market - 4.66 million tourists in 2024, 35% market share, 93% of all German tourists in the Balearics and double the number of British (2.30 million) in Mallorca. Onward and upward, there was a ten per cent growth in German tourism in Mallorca last year and a global increase in spending (for the Balearics as a whole) of 16.6%. As only seven per cent of German tourists go to the other islands, a Balearics-wide figure as good as amounts to a Mallorca figure.
