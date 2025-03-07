Non UK residents now have to take out a 10 pound visa to travel to Great Britain. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma07/03/2025 10:48
The fallout from Brexit continues. Not only are Britons heading for EU destinations soon going to have to take out the EES and ETIAS visa, at a cost of seven euros, now the Spanish and all other non-British residents from a host of countries have to take out the Electronic Travel Authorisation at a cost of ten pounds, due to rise to 16 later this year, to travel to the UK for less than six months. And the locals don’t like it.
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Roy John BateWhat exactly has the new ETA got to do with bureaucrats in Brussels? It’s an entirely British decision and is being applied to everyone who doesn’t have a British or Irish passport who doesn’t need a proper visa and that’s not just Europeans. Nor will the ETIAS apply only to the British. Nothing to do with “revenge”! 🙄 And by the way Humphrey the ETA isn’t a visa, it’s a visa waiver. How many times do you need to be told?
Don´t blame British people who voted for Brexit. Blame unelected bureaucrats in Brussels seeking revenge
Continent cut off. That'll teach 'em.