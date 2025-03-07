Non UK residents now have to take out a 10 pound visa to travel to Great Britain.

Humphrey CarterPalma07/03/2025 10:48
The fallout from Brexit continues. Not only are Britons heading for EU destinations soon going to have to take out the EES and ETIAS visa, at a cost of seven euros, now the Spanish and all other non-British residents from a host of countries have to take out the Electronic Travel Authorisation at a cost of ten pounds, due to rise to 16 later this year, to travel to the UK for less than six months. And the locals don’t like it.

Some who have already travelled to the UK over the past six months have been made aware of the new visa but many were not aware until this week. Being the only Brit in my gym, I was ambushed Trump style on Monday night by a host of my fellow members about the new visa, the hassle and the cost and they all blamed Brexit and the Britons who voted for it.

Ouch, how it hurts when the boot is on the other foot. My trainer is planning a surprise trip to London for his mother and wife towards the end of April, not only do they all have to apply and pay, two have to rush and get passports as the Spanish ID cards are no longer accepted as they were when the UK was part of the EU. That said, they are still going ahead with the holiday while others said they would give the UK a miss. Who knows, perhaps some Brits may do the same regards to Spain when they have to pay for the ETIAS.