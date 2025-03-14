More cash but not more people
Money can't buy soldiers
British soldiers of a gun battery attend the Allied Spirit 25 exercise in Hohenfels, Germany. | HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Palma 14/03/2025 10:48
European nations are busy raising their defence budgets over fears that they could be left out in the cold by the Donald Trump administration. But money can’t fix everything. The biggest dilemma they face is recruitment. In Britain the problem is so serious that Royal Navy ships are being retired simply because they haven’t got a crew. The Royal Air Force has a severe shortage of pilots while many of the regiments of the British army are under strength.
