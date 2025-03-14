If in doubt - why not just introduce another tax?
A fresh wave of taxation is on the horizon!
I think we can all agree that no-one, absolutely nobody, enjoys yet another tax hike, or even worse, a brand-new opportunity of parting you (yes you!) from your ‘hard-earned’ dosh. With that said, it appears that the two new(ish) taxation opportunities that are said to be in the planning process should not have too much impact on those living on the island. This is because it seems to me that at first glance the taxes outlined appear to be initially aimed at cruise ship passengers and those tourists seeking to hire a car whilst holidaying on the island.
