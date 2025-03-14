If in doubt - why not just introduce another tax?

A fresh wave of taxation is on the horizon!

Renta a cars arriving to Palma

Renta a cars arriving to Palma. | Jaume Morey

Frank LeaversPalma 14/03/2025 11:19
TW
0

I think we can all agree that no-one, absolutely nobody, enjoys yet another tax hike, or even worse, a brand-new opportunity of parting you (yes you!) from your ‘hard-earned’ dosh. With that said, it appears that the two new(ish) taxation opportunities that are said to be in the planning process should not have too much impact on those living on the island. This is because it seems to me that at first glance the taxes outlined appear to be initially aimed at cruise ship passengers and those tourists seeking to hire a car whilst holidaying on the island.

However, it always makes me smile when those charges are usually described as a ‘levy’ ‘cos the use of the term ‘TAX’ is bound to upset those expected to pay it. Well, that’s life I suppose; it’s just that I have vivid memories of when the so-called Tourist Tax was first introduced a number years ago and those charged with collecting it thought it a good idea not to mention it to er, er, the tourists who were charged with paying it until presented with the extra bill on their departure from the hotel.

Indeed, for some time after a number of politicians from across the left-right spectrum claimed that a) the regional government never actually received all the monies - or, b) could never quite pin-down the environmental projects it was said what the taxation was going towards. Hopefully that situation has improved over time, nevertheless sometimes it is best to be wary of so-called new and innovative taxation schemes.

However, with Mallorca under huge pressure from the surge in cruise ship activity and hire-car rentals filling the islands roads from dawn to dusk these new levies could be extremely helpful if managed in a fair and open fashion.

Also in News

The celebrity couple announced they were expecting their first baby. | www.mariahibbs.com --- Instagram/ @michkeegan @wright

Mark and Michelle get it Wright as they name new baby Palma

Son Vida in Palma, Mallorca

Foreign owners' fear of squatters in Mallorca

Suspect caught by the Guardia Civil.

Friend given credit card to withdraw 60 euros and takes out 900

Members of a Mallorcan group protesting against the housing situation

Mallorca's housing crisis: "We are avoiding social conflict, but the fuse is getting shorter"

Most viewed
Most Commented