Mallorca is lost in tourism translation
Hoteliers say island is not overcrowded
More and bigger anti-tourism policy protests planned for this season. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/03/2025 11:32
The fallout from the near collapse of the Balearic government tabled platform for sustainable tourism in the region appears to have ended up sending out the wrong message to key source markets. Furthermore, it is a sinking ship with many social members having withdrawn from the negotiating table and even political partners of the minority-ruling centre-right Partido Popular also having put the boot in.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.