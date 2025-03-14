Mallorca is lost in tourism translation

More and bigger anti-tourism policy protests planned for this season.

Humphrey Carter
Palma
14/03/2025
The fallout from the near collapse of the Balearic government tabled platform for sustainable tourism in the region appears to have ended up sending out the wrong message to key source markets. Furthermore, it is a sinking ship with many social members having withdrawn from the negotiating table and even political partners of the minority-ruling centre-right Partido Popular also having put the boot in.

The Balearic president, Marga Prohens, looks a lonely figure with the anti-mass tourism movement having announced it intends to step up its protests this year about the lack of affordable housing, which they blame on mass tourism and poor policies that fail to tackle the root causes.

At the outset it all sounded a good idea, but has the government played into the hands of the anti-tourism movement? Looking at the UK market, there has certainly been a shift to new destinations in North Africa, the Eastern Med and the Middle East. One leading tour operator has just announced another 17,000 seats to Greece, no mention of Mallorca. Surely that has to be worrying. At least the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation tried to steady the ship by stating that Mallorca is not overcrowded, something Prohens eventually agreed with. So, who is telling the truth?

