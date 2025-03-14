Bullring v. bullfight: Differing but decaying traditions
With the Miura bulls returning to Inca after close to a century
Palma’s Plaça de Toros has been the target of scrutiny because of its maintenance, the use, save for an August bullfight, typically being for music events that are consistently denounced by residents. | Archives
There’s an ad which refers to ‘Miuras’. It was a new one to me, but Miura, it turns out, is a fighting-bull ranch in the Seville province that can trace its origins back to the mid-nineteenth century - 1849 specifically, and when a bullfight in Madrid featured Miura bulls exclusively. ‘Vuelve el toro’, continued the ad. The bull, or rather bulls, namely the Miuras, were returning. ‘The legend’ was also returning, its destination being Inca. For the first time since 1928, Miuras will be fighting in Inca.
