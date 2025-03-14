Soller in the spotlight: Donkeys, parking dramas, and shuttle bus dreams
What's buzzing in Soller this week
Traffic and parking has become complicated during the summer months in Soller. | LL. G.
Soller has hit the UK headlines this past week. A whole page in the Times Newspaper and lots of column inches in other papers and on their websites. The story is all about the proposed parking changes to the centre of Soller. The fact that ‘Soller’ is a name known to so many is remarkable in itself. A town in Mallorca with approximately 13,000 residents would not normally expect so much notoriety. I think we have a few local second homeowners who are journalists for UK media outlets, and they have told our story. Is this a good or bad thing being the question?
