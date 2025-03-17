Cruising into controversy: Palma’s push to curb tourism

According to Ibestat, the passengers that disembark “only spend €35 on the island”

Richie PriorPalma 17/03/2025 10:09
So now we know some of the plans the Government have set out in order to reduce the so-called over tourism or Tourismophobia as it’s also known. 1. An increase on the tourist tax on cruise ships.
An overall increase in the Tourist Tax in high season. 2. A Tax on cars that spend less than six months on the island and aren’t registered here. If we’re honest, it’s a thankless task trying to appease everyone, as they all have their own agendas. In fact, one of the biggest problems for the Government is actually trying to get these ideas through parliament as they are currently governing in a minority having fallen out with Vox, the party they made a governing pact with.

Whether you’re governing in a coalition or in a minority the biggest problems are that each party is out to get its own agenda into the equation in order to get a deal done, The problem with that is its not always in the best interests of the problems that need solving or the people they are trying to help.

The Tourist Tax has been raised in high season and scrapped in January and February. The raise I don’t really have a problem with as it has risen when the numbers are at their highest and as long as the money is passed onto the right places, then that will benefit the sustainability. I’m still not sure whether it should be a flat rate across the board, rather than charging different rates depending on the star rating of the hotel. Why assume that someone staying in a higher rated hotel has more money, when everybody is having an effect on the island and its services? Another thing I don’t get is that children under 16 don’t pay anything and yet their numbers are still adding to the footfall on the island too?

Linked to this is that cruise ships are to be charged the maximum amount of tourist tax in the high season. Which once again, I do not have a problem with. In 2025, 541 cruise ships are scheduled for Palma. The total number of passengers is put at 1.8 million. By comparison with 2024 there will be 47 more ships and 41,000 more passengers. According to Ibestat, the passengers that disembark “only spend €35 on the island”. Only? That’s not a bad per head for a person spending sometimes less than a day here. That 63 million euros I am sure is welcome. What isn’t taken into account is the employment this all creates and the other revenue such as coaches, taxis and the companies restocking those ships. I would also wager a bet that a certain percentage of those 1.8 million visitors will return to the island for another holiday.

Finally, a tax is to be charged on people bringing cars to the island on the ferries. The size of your vehicle and your length of stay will determine what you pay. It will apply to any vehicle that is not registered on the island.

This all may look good on paper, but whenever I go to Palma airport, I see more and more building work. Which can surely only mean one thing, more tourists?

