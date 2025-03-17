Cruising into controversy: Palma’s push to curb tourism
According to Ibestat, the passengers that disembark “only spend €35 on the island”. | Miquel A. Cañellas
So now we know some of the plans the Government have set out in order to reduce the so-called over tourism or Tourismophobia as it’s also known. 1. An increase on the tourist tax on cruise ships.
An overall increase in the Tourist Tax in high season. 2. A Tax on cars that spend less than six months on the island and aren’t registered here. If we’re honest, it’s a thankless task trying to appease everyone, as they all have their own agendas. In fact, one of the biggest problems for the Government is actually trying to get these ideas through parliament as they are currently governing in a minority having fallen out with Vox, the party they made a governing pact with.
