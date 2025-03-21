If you can’t stand the heat....
So why the change in sentiment?
How have we gone from A Tourist, A Friend, to Please don’t Come here anymore? We all know that is only a very small minority who are active on the anti-tourism front but what puzzles me is that a sizeable chunk of the local population remains silent. Do they agree or don’t they? Even the Balearic minister for tourism, Jaume Bauza, gave a rather wishy-washy response when he was asked for his thoughts on the “Tourists Stay Away” letter. “I don’t agree but I respect their opinion,” he said. How about “get stuffed, we live from tourism”; it would have been a more appropriate response.
Also in News
- "We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists
- British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel
- Ryanair takes legal action against passenger who disrupted Spanish flight
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.