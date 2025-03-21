If you can’t stand the heat....

So why the change in sentiment?

General view of Magalluf beach

General view of Magalluf beach in the summer. | TONI DIEZ

Jason Moore 21/03/2025
How have we gone from A Tourist, A Friend, to Please don’t Come here anymore? We all know that is only a very small minority who are active on the anti-tourism front but what puzzles me is that a sizeable chunk of the local population remains silent. Do they agree or don’t they? Even the Balearic minister for tourism, Jaume Bauza, gave a rather wishy-washy response when he was asked for his thoughts on the “Tourists Stay Away” letter. “I don’t agree but I respect their opinion,” he said. How about “get stuffed, we live from tourism”; it would have been a more appropriate response.

The majority of Mallorcans have never set foot in Magalluf or Playa de Palma and many do not come into close contact with tourists. I suppose it is more a question of having to share their beloved island with millions of tourists, but this is nothing new; holidaymakers have been coming here for years. So why the change in sentiment? My view is that the island has lost part of its quaintness and some parts no longer feel so “Mallorcan”.

Obviously, the cost of living is an big issue as well. It is easy to blame tourists but we couldn’t easily live without them. Mallorca is a tourism hot spot, if Mallorcans don’t like it then they should never have allowed it in the first place.

