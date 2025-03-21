Hasta la vista beach
Getting ready for the summer season
People at the beach during Easter break in Palma in this file photo. | EFE
Palma 21/03/2025 10:35
As Easter approaches, we residents are readying ourselves for the island’s annual influx of visitors. Every year, we brace for the beach towel invasion, but I must admit to sometimes feeling a twinge of sadness as my favourite spots fill up. You can’t just rock up and park; it’s impossible to get a table without booking it a month in advance, and there are queues on the motorway when you’d normally be able to get to your destination in ten minutes.
Also in News
- "We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists
- British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel
- Ryanair takes legal action against passenger who disrupted Spanish flight
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.