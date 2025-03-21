Hasta la vista beach

Getting ready for the summer season

On the beach during Easter

People at the beach during Easter break in Palma in this file photo. | EFE

Vicki McLeodPalma 21/03/2025 10:35
TW
0

As Easter approaches, we residents are readying ourselves for the island’s annual influx of visitors. Every year, we brace for the beach towel invasion, but I must admit to sometimes feeling a twinge of sadness as my favourite spots fill up. You can’t just rock up and park; it’s impossible to get a table without booking it a month in advance, and there are queues on the motorway when you’d normally be able to get to your destination in ten minutes.

The list, as we know, is long. In some ways, we are resigned to our fate and say “Bye-bye” to our haunts until the end of October when everything settles down again. Of course, we all know tourism keeps the island thriving, and most of us wouldn’t be here without it. But you have to learn to work with it, not against it. So, over the years, we have developed our own survival guide to making it through the season, as we can’t just sit at home (as much as that sounds like a good idea) and wait for the coast to clear. We know the “escape routes” to get from A to B via Z when traffic backs up. Unlike our fellow Englishmen and their mad dogs, we don’t go out in the midday sun, and we definitely have embraced the concept of siestas.

Close to the sea but not at the beach

One of the best decisions we made was to live close to the sea but not at the beach, so we were able to access it during the hot months, but we ventured out just before sunset and checked that it was just as beautiful as the last time we looked. It’s all about striking the delicate balance between sharing our paradise and reclaiming it each autumn. So if you need me in the next few weeks, I’ll be at the beach, soaking it all in while I still can. It’s not “goodbye”, just “hasta la vista”.

Also in News

Coaches and tourists in Mallorca

"We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists

End of an era for the Hotel Teix in Magalluf.

Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel

Guardia Civil in Mallorca at a shooting incident

Woman shot dead by her husband in Mallorca in suicide pact

JUICE, Brand New Feadship built 71m Superyacht Docking In Gibraltar 4K

British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented