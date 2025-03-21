Happiest and best Mallorca, so what’s wrong?

According to the result of a Bulletin poll this week, at time of going to press, 82% of respondents maintain Mallorca is too expensive.

If Mallorca is so wonderful according to the international travel media, what's the problem?

Humphrey CarterPalma21/03/2025 11:05
TW
0

It's that time of year when travel writers and leading publications list their top destinations for the summer season and Mallorca has recently been awarded the happiest beach not to mention scores of best beaches and most beautiful villages, so why is there so much anger in Mallorca?

Surely we should all be happy, the latest global industry figures point to 98 million visitors to Spain this year - Ah is that the problem? Despite all the threats of more and bigger anti-mass tourism protests and wishy-washy rhetoric from the local authorities, more tourists are expected to be coming to Mallorca and the Balearics this year, with the airlines laying on more seats - so demand must be there.

The only group to have stood up to the “overcrowded” movement has been the hoteliers who have pointed out it is only at certain peak times of the year and in a handful of places. The government still appears undecided on where it really stands. But never mind the numbers, what about prices? According to the result of a Bulletin poll this week, at time of going to press, 82% of respondents maintain Mallorca is too expensive. Mallorca needs to get a grip on the situation with a clear road map and fast, it can’t be allowed to continue being the Wild West.

