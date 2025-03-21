Happiest and best Mallorca, so what’s wrong?
According to the result of a Bulletin poll this week, at time of going to press, 82% of respondents maintain Mallorca is too expensive.
If Mallorca is so wonderful according to the international travel media, what's the problem? | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/03/2025 11:05
It's that time of year when travel writers and leading publications list their top destinations for the summer season and Mallorca has recently been awarded the happiest beach not to mention scores of best beaches and most beautiful villages, so why is there so much anger in Mallorca?
Also in News
- "We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists
- British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel
- Ryanair takes legal action against passenger who disrupted Spanish flight
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.