The Misguided Power of English?
Is English the new status symbol in Spanish advertising?
In a local Spanish paper the other day there was an ad for a fitness studio. It was an unremarkable ad except for one thing. The studio’s slogan read: ‘Find your inner power’. This isn’t a translation, as it was in English. Coincidentally, I noticed a website ad for a humourist performing at Palma’s Trui Theatre. The title of the performance was ‘Tinder Sorpresa’. Beneath the title, in English, there was ‘It’s a match’. Ok, this is used by Tinder. Even so, it is English, which led me to a forum where someone had asked what ‘match’ would be in Spanish. An answer suggested ‘emparejamiento’ but admitted it was more cumbersome. Just a little.
