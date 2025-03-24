Lost in Space: Found at last
Did you know that these experienced astronauts earn less than many desk jobs on Earth
Support teams work around a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | NASA
Palma 24/03/2025 14:08
In limbo
Also in News
- Ryanair changes its hand luggage and check-in rules
- If you can’t stand the heat....
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe´s $150 million super yacht is reunited with Mallorca
- "If urgent measures aren't taken, Balearic society will be condemned to expelling its own citizens due to the inability to find a home"
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.