Paying more with the same money
Are you watching your pennies at the supermarket?
A consumer checks the receipt of their purchase at the exit of a supermarket. | Gemma Andreu
Palma 28/03/2025 11:55
If I had a euro, every time someone said to me that it now costs 100 euros to buy what you once bought at the supermarket for 50 euros, I would be a rich man! The price of some basic items has gone through the roof, in some cases overnight, pushing consumers to look for bargains or even the supermarket’s own brands. While the boffins in Madrid say that the Spanish economy is booming you don’t get that impression at the supermarket till.
