A meeting of housing minds?

Andrew Ede
It was the language used as much as anything else. Two estate-agency associations sent a letter to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which, and as explained in greater detail elsewhere in this week’s paper, expressed sentiments which could have come from groups that have protested against the housing situation in the Balearics. These associations condemned speculation, asserted that housing is a right, and demanded urgent measures. Perhaps the Banc de Temps collective in Sencelles will invite the associations’ presidents to feature in their next viral video denouncing the housing crisis, the expulsion of residents and the process of gentrification.

As the agencies have been targets of protester ire, one guesses these sentiments will have been viewed with some scepticism. But suspicions aside, and in a spirit of hoping to find genuine solutions, let’s take the letter as a declaration of responsibility and of intent. Where it runs into a particular problem is the call for a grand pact for housing and so political consensus that would also have the support of the real-estate sector, of social groups and of local authority bureaucracy.

Ok, so - and as an example - Vox and Sumar will see eye to eye. Pull the other one. Or Més per Menorca and the Prohens government, parliament having wasted breath on debating a 15-year residency requirement, a diversion from what the associations have identified as fundamental issues, e.g. meaningful affordable and social housing programmes on a far more ambitious scale than contemplated thus far.

