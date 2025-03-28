A meeting of housing minds?
It was the language used as much as anything else. Two estate-agency associations sent a letter to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which, and as explained in greater detail elsewhere in this week’s paper, expressed sentiments which could have come from groups that have protested against the housing situation in the Balearics. These associations condemned speculation, asserted that housing is a right, and demanded urgent measures. Perhaps the Banc de Temps collective in Sencelles will invite the associations’ presidents to feature in their next viral video denouncing the housing crisis, the expulsion of residents and the process of gentrification.
