Overtourism Protests: Are tourists really to blame?
Maybe if the tourism load was spread over 12 months instead of 6 then the problem of over tourism might go away?
The winter tourist finds in Mallorca a wide range of sports, cultural, religious, and gastronomic offerings. | A.B.
It’s time for me to say to the protesters of over tourism, whilst I have every sympathy with your problems, I, for one, do not support the way you are going about it. The problem with housing and the affordability to either buy or rent isn’t that of the tourists that come to the island and spend their hard-earned money. It lies with the failure of successive Governments for not putting together a house building programme and making some of those properties affordable to the younger people trying to get onto the housing ladder. I would also ask where have you been for the past six months? And why is that? Well, the easiest answer is that apart from the capital city of Palma, the island has more or less been closed.
