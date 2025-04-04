Poor tourism policy will eventually kill Spain
It’s not just coastal regions which have issues with poor tourism management, it has reached the peaks of the mountains as well.
I last went to Cerler, which has the highest skiing in all of the Pyrenees, in Aragon, northeastern Spain, three years ago. For decades it has been famous not only for its skiing but its location and atmosphere - granted it’s very Spanish - I was the only Brit in the village! However, the tension has risen up the mountain this year and all is not well.
