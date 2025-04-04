Spain should remember: Tariffs start at home

Before Spain starts moaning about the infamous Trump tariffs perhaps it should look closer to home because tourists are paying an additional tax to come to the Balearics and other places in Spain which could be described as a holiday tariff. It has been sold the same way as President Donald Trump announced his tariffs, to save the USA or in this case to save the Spanish environment and ease the footprint left by tourists.

Of course, I am talking about the tourist tax. To be fair this tax is not discriminatory and is paid by all, even Spaniards. However, Spain may complain about the 20 percent surcharge it will have to pay on its exports to the United States, but remember this same Spanish government has recently announced plans to tax non-resident U.S. citizens to the tune of 100 percent when they buy a property in Spain.

This tax is discriminatory because it will only be paid by non-European Union citizens. The Balearic government, which is also trying to make the islands rich again, has announced plans to raise the rate of the tourist tax, and the next time a US citizen gets off a cruise ship in Palma, he or she will be paying more for their twelve hours in Mallorca in the form of a tax, or surcharge or tariff. You can’t have it both ways - a tax is a tax is a tax as they say.

