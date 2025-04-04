Spain should remember: Tariffs start at home
While Spain criticises Trump’s tariffs, tourists are paying extra to visit the Balearic Islands. Is this fair?
Before Spain starts moaning about the infamous Trump tariffs perhaps it should look closer to home because tourists are paying an additional tax to come to the Balearics and other places in Spain which could be described as a holiday tariff. It has been sold the same way as President Donald Trump announced his tariffs, to save the USA or in this case to save the Spanish environment and ease the footprint left by tourists.
1 comment
“Spain may complain about the 20 percent surcharge it will have to pay on its exports to the United States” Another one, like Trump himself, who doesn’t appear to know how tariffs work. The US importers are the ones who will have to pay the 20%, not Spain! That this will affect Spain’s exports for sure as demand will fall but Spain doesn’t pay the tariff.