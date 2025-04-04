It’s time to leave tourists alone
Instead of pointing fingers, it’s time for the regional government to step up and address the real issues
Sant Miquel street in Palma, overflowing with tourists in the mid-afternoon. | P. BOTA
Palma 04/04/2025 10:34
We’re on the eve of the summer season and all I read is mega griping in the local press about tourists. This island has a swag bag of problems, but we cannot keep dropping it at our visitors’ feet. Aside from the fact that the regional government continues to urge tourists to holiday on the golden isle, a huge number of locals and immigrants (or ‘expats’, if you prefer) are making a bundle of money from their sojourns. Illegal renting is carried out on a huge scale by both locals and foreign residents alike and yes, it should be curbed, but again, it is not the fault of tourists.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.