It’s time to leave tourists alone

Instead of pointing fingers, it’s time for the regional government to step up and address the real issues

Sant Miquel street in Palma, overflowing with tourists in the mid-afternoon

Sant Miquel street in Palma, overflowing with tourists in the mid-afternoon. | P. BOTA

Anna NicholasPalma 04/04/2025 10:34
We’re on the eve of the summer season and all I read is mega griping in the local press about tourists. This island has a swag bag of problems, but we cannot keep dropping it at our visitors’ feet. Aside from the fact that the regional government continues to urge tourists to holiday on the golden isle, a huge number of locals and immigrants (or ‘expats’, if you prefer) are making a bundle of money from their sojourns. Illegal renting is carried out on a huge scale by both locals and foreign residents alike and yes, it should be curbed, but again, it is not the fault of tourists.

In the same way, there is a desperate need for social housing, fewer cars on the road and more consideration given to the environment and protecting the delicate ecosystems of this island. Why is more not being done at national and regional level? Is this something else we should burden the tourists with? Let’s get real. The only way to fix the urgent issues affecting Mallorca is if the regional government gets its act together and makes genuine and lasting change for the good of its people. It must be transparent and engage with those who are wholeheartedly invested in the island (and I don’t mean ‘financially’). We need world experts with a clean slate – not politicians - to do a proper audit of where we are at. They need to talk with local scientists, environmentalists, tourism specialists and economists who have concerns and also positive ideas to try to figure out tangible solutions. Their findings should then be acted upon by the Balearic government, and budgets sought.

Islanders cannot live by bread alone. Agriculture is on its knees, and few other industries here can compete with the all-consuming cash-cow of tourism. Unless islanders decide to throw away their buckets and spades and find a new economic model, there is nothing but tourism. Of course we have to find balance but not while throwing the baby out with the bath water.

Local politicians the world over are prone to huddle with their mates and create shoals of paper and reports, but this rarely translates into affirmative action that benefits the electorate. Let’s dispense with the blame game and leave the poor tourists out of it. We should collectively stop hanging our dirty laundry out for the world media to seize upon and sensationalise. It is destructive and damaging to the reputation of Mallorca. Instead of pointing the finger, it’s time for the regional government to fix its own problems with the help of unbiased and experienced external minds.

