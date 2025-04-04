Mallorca’s tourism resilience (and its data)
It’s easy to jump to conclusions based on isolated stories, but data tells a different tale
Remember last Easter and headlines about a fall in the number of flights. | R.L.
I dislike the anecdote of the type which goes so or so from whichever area of the tourism sector has told me so or so which indicates that tourism is going down the pan and it’s all the fault of so or so. Dislike? Because it proves absolutely nothing and because also, in a global sense, it can so often be proven to have been wrong. Wrong because tourism, for all its apparent fragility, has proven itself to be remarkably resilient. Over the course of sixty-plus years of Mallorca’s mass tourism, the shocks to have exposed this fragility have not been of Mallorca’s making, so one thinks principally of the oil crisis, the financial crisis and Covid, with the odd less dramatic impact of recessionary circumstances thrown into the mix.
