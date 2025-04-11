Overcrowded but not due to tourists
Who’s truly at fault?
What are we going to do? Build more roads, add more lanes to existing ones or try and push the car off the road? These are the options and something needs to be done. A car journey from Santa Ponsa to Palma took 50 minutes this week because of gridlock on the motorway and then along the Paseo Maritimo in Palma....and the summer season hasn’t started yet.
