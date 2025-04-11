Too much going on in Mallorca
A sorrowful goodbye to the peaceful charm of my beloved Mallorca
General view of Palma with the Cathedral in the background. | MDB Digital
Palma 11/04/2025 09:14
I first started visiting Mallorca in 1990 and have returned several times a year ever since for extended periods. Visits have seen me much loved wildlife reserves and finding new ones, and along the way making some good friends. But I have seen the island becoming steadily more popular with not just tourists but overseas buyers. As a result, my long-term dream of moving here as a permanent resident is now sadly no longer a possible option.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.