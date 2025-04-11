Too much going on in Mallorca

A sorrowful goodbye to the peaceful charm of my beloved Mallorca

General view of Palma with the Cathedral in the background

General view of Palma with the Cathedral in the background. | MDB Digital

Neville James-DaviesPalma 11/04/2025 09:14
TW
0

I first started visiting Mallorca in 1990 and have returned several times a year ever since for extended periods. Visits have seen me much loved wildlife reserves and finding new ones, and along the way making some good friends. But I have seen the island becoming steadily more popular with not just tourists but overseas buyers. As a result, my long-term dream of moving here as a permanent resident is now sadly no longer a possible option.

Property prices have gone up with potential homes that may have one time been in my budget, now sadly are well out of my price range. And although a part of me still hopes that one day that one special little property will be within my grasp, would I want to live here now? Probably not but only in the sense that the island is in my opinion overpopulated now.

Gone are the days of having a lot of areas generally to yourself, now wildlife hot spots are busy, the roads are jammed with vehicles. I could drive along a country road and not see much traffic, now you spend most of your time avoiding the impatient drivers who seem to be everywhere. And dogs too. Like a lot of places now, dogs seem to be everywhere.

I even stopped going to some favourite cafes as yapping dogs left to do what they want while the owner sips away at their coffee and chats to a friend, have with the above, all made a difference in whether I stay or go. And of course, the price of food has trebled. Whilst the quality of food is second to none the prices have rocketed. As beautiful as Mallorca, its people and culture are, I think it will have to be a different destination for me unfortunately.

Also in News

Playa de Palma, Mallorca

No rise in the tourist tax, but Mallorca's hoteliers incensed by government plan for holiday rentals

Halle Berry leaving hospital in Palma.

The Hollywood star who thought she lost her job after Mallorca accident

Image for redevelopment of Plaça Major in Palma, Mallorca

Palma Plaça Major traders - "We're being ripped off"

Rafa and Xisca: expecting their second child.

Rafa Nadal and his wife are expecting their second child

Most viewed
Most Commented