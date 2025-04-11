Spain is pushing for even more tourists

Can Spain cope with any more tourists?

Humphrey Carter
11/04/2025
The Spanish tourist board, Turespaña, together with Spanish airports authority Aena, is seeking to increase European connectivity to lesser-known Spanish destinations. Surely this not only clashes with measures that regional governments like the Balearics are attempting to draw up to contain tourism, with 100 million visitors forecast to head to Spain this year, but also the general sentiments on the streets across the country that mass tourism is part of the reasons behind the housing crisis.

Then there are the rising costs of living and a general sense of being overwhelmed by people during the peak holiday months. Just how many tourists does Spain want and what does it do with all the revenue, not to mention the tourist tax tariffs more and more popular destinations are enforcing?

Tension over housing, or rather lack of affordable housing, has risen this year. Some regions, due to high costs of living like the Balearics, are facing a shortage of police, medical staff and workers for the hospitality sector - so something is broken and by turning Spain into one massive international airport is not the answer, far from it. Spanish resorts should be more than grateful with what they’ve got and work on looking after their golden goose otherwise the industry could crack.

