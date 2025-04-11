Spain is pushing for even more tourists
Spanish resorts should be more than grateful with what they’ve got
Can Spain cope with any more tourists? | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma11/04/2025 10:18
The Spanish tourist board, Turespaña, together with Spanish airports authority Aena, is seeking to increase European connectivity to lesser-known Spanish destinations. Surely this not only clashes with measures that regional governments like the Balearics are attempting to draw up to contain tourism, with 100 million visitors forecast to head to Spain this year, but also the general sentiments on the streets across the country that mass tourism is part of the reasons behind the housing crisis.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.