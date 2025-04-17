Mallorca is in very good health
I managed to get things moving with social services within a week, I doubt that happens in the UK.
Mallorca deserves to be proud of its health service. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
17/04/2025 10:06
Many moons ago the former Conservative cabinet minister Michael Portillo told me that the UK should look to the best of Europe to move the country forward, and that was before Brexit had even been mentioned. He singled out Holland for education and Spain for health; well he was not wrong.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.